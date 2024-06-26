Power ranking every NFL quarterback situation going into training camp
By Nick Villano
23. Washington Commanders
Projected Starter: Jayden Daniels
There was a ton of smoke around who the Washington Commanders were going to take with the second-overall pick at this year’s draft. The obvious pick appeared to be Jayden Daniels, but we heard rumors that Drake Maye or even J.J. McCarthy was at the top of the Commanders list. At the end of the day, the Commanders picked the reigning Heisman Trophy winner after Caleb Williams was already off the board.
Daniels might have a few growing pains as he gets acclimated to NFL defenses. To help with that, the Commanders signed Marcus Mariota. He’s not one of the better backups at this point, but he can help point Daniels in the right direction.
The Commanders are looking to build a winner under a new ownership group. Dan Quinn is a defensive-minded coach who brought Kliff Kingsbury as the new offensive coordinator. He should bring a creative playbook for Daniels first year, and at its peak, they could actually contend for a playoff position.
Washington really has a chance to be a surprise team next season, but it will only happen if Daniels can be dominant from the jump. Both Philadelphia and Dallas are facing important seasons. Can the Commanders fall under the radar while the pressure is on for everyone else? Only if Daniels is great.