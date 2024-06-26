Power ranking every NFL quarterback situation going into training camp
By Nick Villano
24. Indianapolis Colts
Projected Starter: Anthony Richardson
We usually see a jump from a player in year two, but this is a unique situation. Anthony Richardson literally looked like the best rookie quarterback last season when he played. Of course, he didn’t play much. He only took 175 snaps last season. That’s fewer than Easton Stick, Nick Mullins, Mitchell Trubisky, and Tommy DeVito. Richardson dealt with leg, head, and shoulder injuries that ultimately finished his season.
Richardson could be a machine at the position. He is such a good passer and can make plays with his legs. He has legitimate Patrick Mahomes upside. At the same time, he has Robert Griffin III downside. Richardson never finished a game. He suffered multiple injuries. The Colts hope they have their QB of the future, and if talent shows they absolutely do, but they need him on the field.
To circumvent the risks, the Colts signed reigning Comeback Player of the Year Joe Flacco. It just seems like a weird fit. Flacco can still sling it, but his movement is barely there. He’s almost 40 years old. Do the Colts really think he’s the answer here if Richardson goes down? It seems like one of those moves Jim Irsay wants to make because it steals headlines.
The Colts could be the next team to take a real step, especially with the AFC South not exactly stoking fear into anyone. The Jaguars and Texans have high hopes but it wouldn’t be a total shock if Indy stole this. However, it’s impossible without Richardson hitting his upside.