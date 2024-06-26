Power ranking every NFL quarterback situation going into training camp
By Nick Villano
21. New Orleans Saints
Projected Starter: Derek Carr
The New Orleans Saints have tied their rocket to Derek Carr, and he will take them as far as they are going to go. This is a decent offense, with weapons like Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Juwan Johnson, and Alvin Kamara still in the building. It’s not one of the best, but there are pieces here that a good quarterback could win this division with.
Is Derek Carr a good quarterback in today’s NFL? It doesn’t take a genius to figure out where this ranking is leading that question.
He did have 7.1 yards per attempt, which is perfectly fine in today’s NFL. He also had 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Carr had the sixth-best completion percentage in the league. His numbers are good. Then why are the results not following these statistics? Carr was perfectly fine as a starter and he could win in the right situation. The Saints need a little more to make this a really great place to be.
We like the Spencer Rattler pick quite a bit. When he was at Oklahoma, some thought he could build a top-five pick resume. He never did, and his career at South Carolina left much to be desired, but you bet on talent with low-round quarterbacks. Rattler has the talent. They also have Jake Haener who was last year’s fourth-round pick.