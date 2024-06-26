Power ranking every NFL quarterback situation going into training camp
By Nick Villano
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
Projected Starter: Russell Wilson
This was a very interesting offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it was almost exclusively about the quarterback position. It’s a rarity to see a team completely overhaul their quarterback room without it involving a top draft pick. The Steelers made it clear they no longer believed in Kenny Pickett. It seemed like after Mason Rudolph took them further than Pickett, the locker room felt the same way. Rudolph ended up signing in Tennessee. It could have opened the door a little more for Pickett, but instead, the Steelers traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Prior to all that nonsense, the Steelers signed Russell Wilson. It was a surprise move, as Wilson has not been good since he was traded to the Denver Broncos (and quietly in his last year in Seattle), but this is a former superstar who has a Super Bowl win to his name and another appearance in his career. Wilson comes to a Steelers team that always seems well-coached (ignoring the whole Matt Canada thing) and has talent at every position.
Then, the surprises kept coming. The Steelers traded a low-round pick to the Chicago Bears for Justin Fields. Fields has shown an ability to create plays on his own. However, the consistency isn’t there, and there are rumors about his etiquette within the locker room. Still, Pittsburgh might be the best place for him.
The Steelers changed everything in one fell swoop, but they definitely have a much higher upside. Pickett was a flawed quarterback who wasn’t getting better. The Steelers pivoted before they couldn’t. It was a smart move even if there is some volatility here.