Power ranking every NFL quarterback situation going into training camp
By Nick Villano
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Projected Starter: Baker Mayfield
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers shocked many last season, putting up similar results with Baker Mayfield as they did the year prior with Tom Brady. Mayfield started last season in a competition with former second-round pick Kyle Trask. It was pretty clear Mayfield was the choice. He was good in the preseason and in training camp.
Mayfield was awesome in the regular season. We expected the Bucs to build their offense around the star skill players, but Mayfield showed he could play at their level. We’re not sure what happened with him the last two years, but he showed he’s still very good at the position, even winning a playoff game at Raymond James Stadium.
This offseason, Mayfield had a chance to cash in. He chose to do it with Tampa, signing a three-year deal worth up to $115 million. The Bucs kept most of the team together, re-signing wide receiver Mike Evans, safety Antoine Winfield, and linebacker Lavonte David. They hope to run it back and be a playoff contender in the NFC South.
Behind Mayfield, the Bucs still have Kyle Trask. He’s been able to fly under the radar as he hasn’t had to play much. He’s been in the league for three seasons, and he has 10 regular season attempts. We have no idea how to evaluate him, but hopefully, he’s been growing.