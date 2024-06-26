Power ranking every NFL quarterback situation going into training camp
By Nick Villano
18. Seattle Seahawks
Projected Starter: Geno Smith
The Seattle Seahawks have to be surprised as all of us are at the longevity and ability of Geno Smith. The 33-year-old has been quite good since taking over for Russell Wilson three years ago. Smith had a drop in production last season, but it wasn’t to the point of concern. He still mostly avoided mistakes, and that is his bread and butter as a starting quarterback.
Smith had nine interceptions last season. He didn’t have as many big plays, but he still avoided those detrimental mistakes. It was because of this that Smith led the league in both fourth-quarter comebacks (four) and game-winning drives (five). The Seahawks were a flawed team last season, which might have ultimately cost Pete Carroll his job. However, Smith did his best to overcome adversity and play great when it mattered.
This season, the Seahawks decided to go for a young possible stud as the backup. Drew Lock was pretty good, but Sam Howell has something about him that could grow into a full-time starter. He was decent with Washington for a few seasons, but their offensive line did him no favors. We couldn’t see how good he actually could be.
We think this Howell-Smith pairing will be here for a while, and Howell could eventually take over for Smith. It likely won’t happen this season, but it seems like a natural progression. Smith spent most of his career as a backup. He’s cashed in on his recent success. Howell is still just 23 years old. Many of the rookie quarterbacks are older. This is a match made in heaven.