Power ranking every NFL quarterback situation going into training camp
By Nick Villano
17. Arizona Cardinals
Projected Starter: Kyler Murray
It’s funny how much can change in a year. At this point last year, it seemed like a formality that Kyler Murray would be the next superstar quarterback traded. His relationship had soured with upper management, and his game had dipped ever so slightly. He was coming off a torn ACL, missing most of the 2022 season.
Now, Murray seems pretty comfortable in his position with the franchise. There have been no rumors about his next stop. Arizona just got him a superstar partner in Marvin Harrison Jr. Everything is sunshine and roses in Glendale. And Murray is still just 26 years old. This should be his prime. We could see him rocket up this list by the end of the year.
The Cardinals added former Falcons starter Desmond Ridder to compete with Clayton Tune for the backup job. Ridder did not live up to his ability in Atlanta, but it wasn’t exactly a prime situation. Sure, he had amazing weapons, but Arthur Smith seemed like an interesting coaching choice who wasn’t able to get his finger on the needle with consistency. Now, Ridder can be the clear backup and learn from Murray.
Last year, this was considered the worst situation in the NFL. It looked like Colt McCoy was going to be the starter, but he didn’t even make it to Week 1. Now, they have an adequate situation that could bring the Cardinals out of another down period.