Power ranking every NFL quarterback situation going into training camp
By Nick Villano
1. Kansas City Chiefs
Projected Starter: Patrick Mahomes
This is about as easy a decision as we’ve seen in a long time. Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the world. He might be on his way to being the best quarterback of all time. He’s already in the top five. He might be in the top three, and he’s just 28 years old.
It is a reward for us as fans to watch him play every Sunday. He just won this third Super Bowl title, and this one is coming in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers. Last season showed Mahomes could overcome anything. His receiving core was one of the worst in the league, but he was still making plays in all of the big moments. Sure, the defense gave him cover, but it was Mahomes who elevated this team to a championship level.
And he will keep doing that for the rest of his career. There is nothing to show that Mahomes will ever drop off. Heck, we could be watching Mahomes for the next 20 years. He might be the first quarterback to play until he’s 50 years old.
It doesn’t matter who is behind Mahomes (it’s weirdly Carson Wentz). It is up to number 15 again to push for a three-peat. He will bring them as far as they are going to go. Will he top what he did last season? Statistically, he has a chance to beat his numbers, but all he cares about is lifting the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season.