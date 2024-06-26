Power ranking every NFL quarterback situation going into training camp
By Nick Villano
2. Buffalo Bills
Projected Starter: Josh Allen
And then there were two. Josh Allen has an uphill battle ahead of him this season. Think about a spending spree. Now, think about what the opposite of that would look like. That’s what the Buffalo Bills did this season. They made hard decisions with both offensive and defensive players, losing the likes of Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Tre’Davious White, Leonard Floyd, Mitch Morse, and Jordan Poyer. The replacements weren’t enough to quell the bleeding.
However, this is still a team led by Josh Allen. He has shown he can carry a team beyond its means. He’s like a credit card for a millennial couple trying to keep up with their favorite home makeover show. He can squeeze the most out of any “budget.”
Last season, Allen threw for 4,300 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. That latter number obviously needs to come down. Honestly, it needs to be cut in half. If he was doing that with a fully functioning receiving corps, what is going to happen this year?
They added Mitchell Trubisky this offseason. We mentioned all the other backups on this list, so it felt like an obligation to do it here, but Allen doesn’t miss time, and if he happens to next year, the Bill season is over anyway.