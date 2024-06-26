Power ranking every NFL quarterback situation going into training camp
By Nick Villano
3. Baltimore Ravens
Projected Starter: Lamar Jackson
How does a reigning MVP fall to third on this list? The top two quarterbacks in this league are undeniable. As good as Lamar Jackson was last year, he falls slightly below the top two. This isn’t a knock on Jackson, who was incredible last season. He finished the year with a career-high 3,678 yards and 24 passing touchdowns. He added 821 yards rushing and five touchdowns. Jackson was a treat to watch all season.
Jackson played his best when it mattered most. He lost three games on the season, but two of them came before October 9th. His only loss that came in the final 11 games of his season was a 33-31 heartbreaker where the Ravens collapsed and the Browns kicked a field goal to win it as time expired. Baltimore clearly learned from their mistakes and never lost again in the regular season.
The knock that will be on Lamar Jackson is his play in the playoffs. Last season, he wasn’t a complete disaster in the postseason. The Ravens won their first game, and they lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Title Game. There’s no shame in that at all.
Behind Jackson is a new name as Tyler Huntley went to Cleveland. Josh Johnson will be the veteran presence behind the starter, playing clipboard while Jackson looks to dominate the league again.