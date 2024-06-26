Power ranking every NFL quarterback situation going into training camp
By Nick Villano
4. Cincinnati Bengals
Projected Starter: Joe Burrow
There is a clear top four in the NFL when it comes to quarterbacks. It’s just not clear what order those four quarterbacks should go in. Despite a down year, Joe Burrow is still very much in that class. He had a slow start due to a hamstring injury last season, but from Week 5 to Week 9, he had 12 touchdowns and just four interceptions, winning four out of those five games. Then, he got hurt for good in Week 10, and the Bengals season could not be saved.
This season, Burrow is back and should be better than ever. Every quarterback deals with injuries here or there. Burrow is young enough to recover and return to his dominant form. In his short time in the league, he brings hope this franchise hasn’t seen since Boomer Esiason. He’s the Bengals best chance at a first-ever Super Bowl title.
Burrow could be at the top of this list by year’s end. There’s really no telling where his ceiling lies. Could he be the next Tom Brady? He has the skill set and coolness under pressure to eventually play that style. He did lose Tyler Boyd this offseason, but the fact they didn’t trade away Tee Higgins (yet) is a positive sign for the sake of his offense.
Jake Browning, who many thought could get traded to compete for a starting gig, is back as a quality backup in case injuries flare up again for Burrow. He finished last season with close to 2,000 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Listen, they aren’t superstar numbers, but they are something to build upon.