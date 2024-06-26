Power ranking every NFL quarterback situation going into training camp
By Nick Villano
5. Houston Texans
Projected Starter: C.J. Stroud
The Houston Texans were the surprise of the NFL world in 2023. Many thought they traded away a top-five pick when they sent it to the Arizona Cardinals to move up for Will Anderson Jr. Instead, they traded and ended up being near the bottom of the first round. Houston was a marvel, and it looks like they are the next great team in the AFC.
That was thanks to the great play of C.J. Stroud. The Offensive Rookie of the Year did just about everything right. Not only that but this offense is stacked going into 2024. They have a returning Tank Dell, an emerging Nico Collins, and they just added Stefon Diggs who is motivated to earn a new contract. This wide receiver trio might be one of the best in the league.
Some might think that putting Stroud’s team in the top five is aggressive, but he’s expected to take a jump in year two. There will be no sophomore slump here. DeMeco Ryans and the rest of the offensive staff will ensure it doesn’t look too similar to coaches can scheme to stop him next year. And again, they’ve replenished an already really good offense. On top of that, they added Joe Mixon to the bunch.
Davis Mills and Case Keenum are the backups for this team. That’s totally fine. They are both capable backup quarterbacks. However, you hope the 22-year-old starting quarterback has no trouble sticking in the lineup.