Power ranking every NFL quarterback situation going into training camp
By Nick Villano
26. New England Patriots
Projected Starter: Jacoby Brissett
The New England Patriots are in a similar position as some of the other teams with rookie quarterbacks except many believe that Drake Maye could really use a year learning under a veteran signal caller. Players like Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels have this dynamic skill set that will allow them to figure out bad situations. Maye will need to use his intelligence, but it’s hard to do that without proper time to learn.
So, Jacoby Brissett will likely be the starter for the Patriots in Week 1. He likely starts for most of the season. It was the end of an era this offseason as the Patriots moved on from Bill Belichick. The dynasty days are officially over, but they have a new man in charge — Jerod Mayo. He seems to bring a different mindset to the locker room, which will be an overall positive.
The Patriots also still have Bailey Zappe in the locker room, who has shown flashes himself. He’s insanely inconsistent, but he was always going to be a work in progress.
This list is ranking quarterback situations for the 2024 season. The Patriots are not playing for this season. They want development from Maye and the rest of their young players. They’d like the defense to show strides and keep them in games. The offense needs an overhaul, and it began with the Drake Maye draft choice.