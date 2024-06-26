Power ranking every NFL quarterback situation going into training camp
By Nick Villano
27. Tennessee Titans
Projected Starter: Will Levis
This ranking makes it look like Will Levis is projected to be a bad starter. We understand the sentiment, but it’s not the case. Will Levis should be a halfway decent starter this season. He was lifted into the starter spot last season earlier than expected, and he showed some flashes as a good player. He seemed to make big throws pretty often. His numbers as a whole aren’t great, but he had moments, which is usually what you want from a rookie quarterback with low stakes.
This season, the Titans are a confusing team. Are they trying to turn around their situation quickly? It’s not clear. They moved on from Mike Vrabel and hired former Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. It’s not a move most people hate, but it also isn’t one with “quick turnaround” written on it. They did give huge money to Calvin Ridley to pair with Deandre Hopkins; not exactly a spry WR duo.
Levis should be fine, but the depth is downright scary. They still have former third-round pick Malik Willis on the roster, but the former Liberty product has been pretty bad in every opportunity to showcase what he could do. They also have former Steelers QB Mason Rudolph. He went on this awesome run last season, but that was after years of failed expectations. Did he finally figure it out or was it lightning in a bottle?
If Levis plays the whole season and improves, this is the ranking that will look the worst. There’s some risk here, but it comes down to comfortability. There is a ceiling here, and it’s high, but the floor is underground.