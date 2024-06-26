Power ranking every NFL quarterback situation going into training camp
By Nick Villano
28. Las Vegas Raiders
Projected Starter: Gardner Minshew
We don’t care what anyone says, you did not give Gardner Minshew $25 million over two years for him to start out as the backup to Aidan O’Connell. Minshew is one of the worst starting quarterbacks, but he’d probably be a top-five or 10 backup in the league. He’s a serviceable player at the position when called upon, but it can’t last more than, like, five games for it to be effective.
Last season, he was thrust into the starting role in Indianapolis because Anthony Richardson got hurt every single game. It was almost impressive how many different injuries he suffered. So, Minshew comes to Las Vegas with a ton of useful experience. Does that make him an NFL starting quarterback? Well, he’s going to be starting for an NFL franchise in Week 1… so…
As we mentioned, O’Connell will be the backup this season. There are going to be reports on reports (just like with Drew Lock in New Jersey) that O’Connell is the leader in the clubhouse, that players like Davante Adams like him, etc. When the snaps start to count, Minshew will be the guy.
Either way, this is not a great situation for Antonio Pierce. Minshew was not the answer at quarterback that will get the Raiders to compete in 2024. This division boasts some pretty impressive coaches and Patrick Mahomes. This decision might have set the Raiders back, but it’s a stopgap at best.