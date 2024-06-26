Power ranking every NFL quarterback situation going into training camp
By Nick Villano
29. Denver Broncos
Projected Starter: Jarrett Stidham
This is one of the few true quarterback battles going into training camp. The Denver Broncos have three quarterbacks who expect to start, but unfortunately, they all have major question marks. We’ll start with Jarrett Stidham. He’s the projected starter, but that’s by a very thin margin. He’s projected because he was the guy Sean Payton benched Russell Wilson for. He played two games but was extremely mediocre. He failed to get over a 32 QBR in his two games.
Next on the list is failed New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. The former second-overall pick might be one of the bigger busts in recent memory. While he wasn’t a top pick, many considered him a sure thing. He’s been anything but with the Jets. Denver traded a fifth-round pick to take a flier on the former BYU stud.
The third quarterback competing for a spot is Bo Nix. The Broncos made the bold move of taking Nix in the first round despite most mock drafts having him going in the second. The first round saw six quarterbacks go in the top 12, with Nix going 12th. The Broncos got the last quarterback of the six. They hope they still have a stud.
Unfortunately, the Broncos will need Nix to succeed pretty early. He’s clearly talented, as he dominated with Oregon this past season. However, he’s already 24 years old. He has limited time to get acclimated to the NFL and still be well within his prime. The Broncos brought Sean Payton out of the studio for this?