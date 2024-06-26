Power ranking every NFL quarterback situation going into training camp
By Nick Villano
30. Carolina Panthers
Projected Starter: Bryce Young
This might seem extreme for a former first-overall pick going into his second year, but there were dozens of red flags from the season we saw from Bryce Young in 2023. He was hesitant, slow to react, made bad decisions, and worst of all, his skill set didn’t ever make him look special. Young is a smaller quarterback, both in height and overall size. However, he was the first-overall pick because he was so dynamic at Alabama.
Among the 32 starting quarterbacks in the league, Young was dead last with 5.5 yards per attempt. He did not have the best surrounding talent, which has been helped this year by the additions of Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette at wide receiver, but it’s not exactly a top-10 unit. Young also doesn’t seem to want to throw the ball downfield or wait to make the right play, as he seems a little too opposed to getting hit. Nobody wants to get hit, but it’s unfortunately part of the job.
Behind Young is once again Andy Dalton, who could be in his final year. Dalton wasn’t bad last season in limited exposure (and honestly better than Young), but he’s an old Andy Dalton. There isn’t really a ceiling here. Luckily, the Panthers are done paying for the trade that gave them the opportunity to pay Bryce Young, so if it is an unmitigated disaster again, they can cut their losses with another first-overall pick.