Power ranking every NFL quarterback situation going into training camp
By Nick Villano
31. Cleveland Browns
Projected Starter: Deshaun Watson
Will Deshaun Watson be the second-worst quarterback in the NFL this season? That seems unlikely. Even at his worst, his QBR sits at a little over 40. That’s absolutely awful, but it’s not second-worst in the league among starters. Last season, seven players deemed starters had a worse QBR than Watson. Again, that’s not good, which is why he’s here on this list.
Watson is currently the QB of a perfectly constructed roster. Well, except for Watson himself. The Browns sold the farm to Watson amid major sexual misconduct allegations only to give him a fully guaranteed $230 million deal. It was the desperation move of the century. And now, the Browns are forced to deal with their penance.
Backing up Watson is Jameis Winston, which just seems like an awful idea. As a player, Winston can still be decent. He adapted to the New Orleans Saints style and took the backup role mostly in stride. However, there was some drama with scoring an unnecessary touchdown at the end of the season against his coach's orders. Is it a big deal? Not terribly, but it brought some unnecessary headlines to a New Orleans team that was just trying to end a sad season.
The one move we did really like was the Browns signing Tyler Huntley. We forget how high the Baltimore Ravens once were on this guy. However, he has to beat Winston for the backup job, and he’s currently listed third on the depth chart. The Browns also still have Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who looked lost last season but was put in an impossible position.