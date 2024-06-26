Power ranking every NFL quarterback situation going into training camp
By Nick Villano
There is no position more important in sports than the NFL quarterback. A bad starting pitching in baseball can be rectified the next day. A bad goalie in hockey or soccer can be fixed by a strong defense that suppresses shots against them. Basketball doesn’t have a clear best position anymore, but even when a team’s star isn’t top 10, the team can still succeed (just like the Indiana Pacers this year). A good quarterback can save a franchise. Just look at this year’s Super Bowl champions (although their superb defense really helped).
On the other end, a bad quarterback could ruin a franchise. There are multiple teams on this list that prove that. Last season, the Cleveland Browns were the perfect example of a team that couldn’t overcome a bad quarterback. Until they got Joe Flacco under center, it was possible that the best defense in the NFL was going to miss the playoffs.
As we prepare for the different levels of camp this summer, we can take a hard look at the quarterback situations in the NFL.
32. New York Giants
Projected Starter: Daniel Jones
This may seem intense, but the New York Giants have the worst quarterback situation in the NFL. They were rumored to be a team that could possibly take a quarterback in the NFL Draft. Instead, they made the right choice by finally fixing the wide receiving corps with the Malik Nabers selection. He’s a player who can finally go over the top, the first one to do that with consistency since Odell Beckham Jr.
The Giants will likely go with Daniel Jones under center. He’s the highest-paid player on the team, and his cap number is more than $47 million this season. Just about all of it is guaranteed. Jones is going to be on the Giants this season. They won’t get him to renegotiate his deal, and if they were going to eat the whole thing, they would have done it by now.
The Giants did sign Drew Lock in the offseason, and some are predicting he will at some point take over the starting job, but that seems incredibly unlikely at first. Money talks, even if it doesn’t say “good NFL quarterback.”