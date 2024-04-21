Giants could be looking to replace Daniel Jones with unexpected QB in 2024 NFL Draft
Daniel Jones projects to be the starting quarterback for the Giants next season but his place on the depth chart isn't set in stone.
Daniel Jones's grip on the starting quarterback job for the Giants may not be as tight as some people think. It's entirely possible that New York elects to secure his successor via a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Athletic's latest analytically driven mock draft projects the Giants to do just that. The projection has New York moving up to the No. 4 overall pick in Round 1 to select former LSU standout Jayden Daniels. Such a move would clearly signal the end of Jones' time in the Big Apple.
The Giants currently own the No. 6 overall pick and moving up two slots would prove costly in terms of draft capital. That premium would be worth paying if it landed New York a quarterback they can build around for the foreseeable future.
Could the NY Giants trade up for Jayden Daniels?
If the Giants were to draft Daniels it might take a full season for him to be ready to play meaningful snaps. That would allow Jones one more lame duck season at the controls of the offense. It's possible he could do enough to convince a team other than the Giants that he is still capable of being a quality starter in the NFL.
Daniels isn't the only quarterback the Giants might have their eye on. J.J. McCarthy is a player that could fall to them if they stand pat at No. 6. He does not possess the same sort of star potential that Daniels displayed at LSU but he arguably has a higher floor. The Giants' front office might be willing to accept a little less upside in exchance for the perceived certainty that McCarthy can be a quality starter at the game's most important position.
The odds are stacked against the Giants taking a big swing at quarterback in this year's draft but it's not outside the realm of possibility. The smart money is still on New York to select a wide receiver capable of making life easier for Jones but kicking the incumbent signal-caller to the curb is an option for the team's front office.