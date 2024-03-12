With Daniel Jones' future in question, Giants find new backup QB
The Giants add more quarterback insurance amid Daniel Jones' uncertain future.
Following a surprising run to the playoffs in the 2022 season, the New York Giants thought that Daniel Jones was their franchise quarterback. In turn, New York gave Jones a monster four-year deal worth $160 million. Only $92 million of it was guaranteed, but that was still a massive contract to give to a player who had only been serviceable for one of his first four NFL seasons.
In the first year of that mega-deal, Jones turned back into, well, Daniel Jones, and had a rough go of it. Not only did he have three times as many interceptions as touchdown passes, but Jones appeared in just six games all season, missing substantial time due to multiple injuries. The latest one was catastrophic, as Jones tore his ACL.
With Jones' health and ability in question, the Giants had to add another quarterback on top of Tommy DeVito who was already under team control. They did so, with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting that the Giants signed Drew Lock to a one-year, $5 million deal in free agency.
Giants add Daniel Jones insurance in the form of Drew Lock
Whether Jones plays in Week 1 is up in the air, as he continues to recover from that Torn ACL. If he does not start, one of Lock or DeVito figures to open New York's season.
After three rough seasons in Denver, most of which saw him come off the bench, Lock was dealt to the Seahawks as part of the Russell Wilson trade. He did not appear in a game for Seattle last season but did see four games of action in 2023 and played pretty well.
The 27-year-old started two of the four games he appeared in, and those starts came against playoff teams. He didn't put many points on the board, but Lock did complete 68.75% of his passes in those starts for a respectable 477 yards. He threw three touchdowns compared to two interceptions. He wasn't incredible but did actually manage to beat the Eagles in his second start.
Lock gives the Giants a veteran who has played in 28 NFL games to potentially back up the injury-prone Jones. Even if Jones stays healthy, his job security might not be so great coming off of a horrendous season. It's very possible we see Lock contribute a good amount in the 2024 season with the chance to potentially revive his career.