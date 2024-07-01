Power Ranking top 30 quarterbacks in college football this season
By Nick Villano
19. Riley Leonard, Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Riley Leonard is an interesting name on this list, going to the big time after spending the last two seasons starting for Duke. He led the Blue Devils to major upsets, including beating Clemson last year. However, injuries derailed last season, and then his coach left to take the Texas A&M job. It seemed like an easy decision to transfer.
There are some detractors of Leonard, but none of it has to do with his ability on the field. He’s a legit Heisman contender if everything works out. That just means staying healthy. He showcased his abilities at the Manning Passing Academy this summer, winning the Air-It-Out Challenge (facing his peers). That healthy showing will have analysts paying more attention.
Here is the actual issue we need from Leonard. He needs to play big when the moment calls for it. He’s been playing hurt in some big games, but that’s no excuse for how bad the three-week stretch against ranked Notre Dame, Louisville, and Florida State went last season. He had 324 yards in those games last season.
This might be the highest ceiling, lowest floor player on this list. He could win the Heisman. He could get benched in September. Leonard is as talented as anyone, and he’s a great dual threat, but with huge matchups up and down the Fighting Irish schedule, Leonard has to show up in a big way for this season to be a success.