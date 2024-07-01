Power Ranking top 30 quarterbacks in college football this season
By Nick Villano
20. Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech Hokies
Kyron Drones was pretty good in his first season as the Virginia Tech quarterback. He avoided mistakes like the plague, and he made the occasional play. His stat lines were always interesting. He had high touchdown numbers and low interception numbers, but he also didn’t produce a lot of yards. He finished the season with just over 2,000 passing yards total.
After a really rough start to the season (including a loss to Marshall), Drones finally became comfortable under center. He just wasn’t taking any risks, and that can be as bad as being too risky. After losing four of the first six games, Drones was able to turn it around and send his team to a bowl game. He still struggled against elite competition, but that was a Tech problem overall.
However, he might have the highest ceiling outside the top 15. Drones is 20 years old, making him one of the younger QBs on this list. He was far from a finished product last season. He was also a transfer, leaving Baylor after his freshman year.
This guy is built like a brick house. He gives Cam Newton vibes, which we understand is huge praise for a player with a lot to prove. However, Drones is leading the charge for Virginia Tech, which is getting some buzz about being one of the teams to watch this season.