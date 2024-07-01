Power Ranking top 30 quarterbacks in college football this season
By Nick Villano
21. Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee is back to being one of the best programs in the country, but they are in a state of transition this season. It was a pretty lackluster season in 2023 under Joe Milton. He was trying to replace Hendon Hooker, who was a stud for years before injuries ultimately ended his college career. However, the offensive numbers dipped significantly, and now they are looking at a new signal caller in 2024.
In comes Nico Iamaleava. Many analysts believe he could be competitive in the SEC, as he showed during last year’s Citrus Bowl. Tennesse blew the doors off an overwhelmed Iowa team and their “legendary” defense. Iamaleava just had to stay patient and drive the offense, which is why his numbers look so strange (just 151 yards passing but one passing touchdown and three rushing touchdowns).
After the Citrus Bowl performance, Iamaleava is ready to showcase why that wasn’t a flash in the pan. Tennessee doesn’t have the easiest schedule, with Grayson McCall coming in early for a superstar QB matchup in the second week of the season. They also play welcoming committee to Oklahoma as they will be their first SEC matchup. Add in matchups with Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, and others, and this season will be a true test.
Iamaleava truly feels like the perfect man to run Josh Heupel’s offense, and he could see a complete explosion of points. This was once considered a guarantee for the players in burnt orange, but last year, it showed that anything could happen. Now, with a quick retool, Iamaleava is in a position of dominance this season.