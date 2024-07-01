Power Ranking top 30 quarterbacks in college football this season
By Nick Villano
22. Grayson McCall, North Carolina State Wolfpack
This one might shock some as there are major names from Power 5 conferences behind him, but Grayson McCall is legitimately an incredible quarterback. He spent his previous years with Coastal Carolina, but his excellence led him to a stint with NC State. Now, he has a real chance to prove that he wasn’t just a flash in the pan in a smaller conference. This is his chance to shine.
Between passing and rushing, McCall had more than 100 touchdowns with the Chanticleers. He’s also a winner, not only of football games (11 wins in back-to-back seasons) but in hardware (Sun Belt Player of the Year over the past three years). This is as efficient a passer as there is in college football. He often completes 70 percent of his passes, and he’s usually one of the best every season in passing efficiency stats.
McCall even has experience beating really good Power Five teams. In 2020, he beat both BYU and Louisiana, who were ranked in the Top 25 at the time. This was an immediate miss by recruiters, calling him a two-star before becoming one of the most coveted transfer players this past season.
He did have some issues with concussions last season, something that should be monitored this season. He missed multiple games with head injuries. That’s a concern, as this wasn’t a one-time incident that only cost him a week. If it’s a non-issue, McCall can legitimately drive an offense that’s at the top of the country. NC State won nine games with basically no passing game last season. This year will be much different.