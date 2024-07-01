Power Ranking top 30 quarterbacks in college football this season
By Nick Villano
23. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU Tigers
LSU is used to having one of the best quarterbacks in the league, but this season, they are entrusting their season to 22-year-old Garrett Nussmeier. He’s had bits and pieces of seasons coming into this year. This is the first time he’s THE quarterback of note in Death Valley.
He’s replacing Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, who was drafted by the Washington Commanders. The LSU offense was ranked at the very top last season, but not only did they lose Daniels, but they lost Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. as well. Still, they have Kyren Lacy, Chris Hilton, and Liberty transfer CJ Daniels to catch passes from Nussmeier. This gives him options on every single play, along with tight end Mason Taylor.
This is also a Brian Kelly offense, which should excel even under the worst of circumstances. Nussmeier is someone who has been in this offense for three seasons, and that experience is rare in college these days.
We got our first look at Nussmeier (as a starter) in last year’s ReliaQuest bowl after Daniels opted out. He threw for three touchdowns and an interception en route to a 35-31 victory over Wisconsin. It was an impressive effort that all but secured him the starting spot in 2024. He also knows what it’s like to play in big moments. His biggest came in the 2022 SEC Championship when he broke a record by throwing for 294 yards in one half against the eventual National Champions, Georgia. This kid could ROCKET up this list with a little proof in his pudding.