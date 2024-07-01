Power Ranking top 30 quarterbacks in college football this season
By Nick Villano
24. Avery Johnson, Kansas State Wildcats
Avery Johnson, like a few others on this list, is a veteran backup who is taking over for a departed superstar starter. This time, he replaces Will Howard, who took his talents to Columbus. He is able to take over plays with his speed, but time will tell if he can do it with his arm. Still, being one of the fastest guys on the field as a quarterback is never a bad thing.
Word on the street is the Wildcats are building a special offense around Johnson, one that will really accentuate his dual-threat abilities.
The hype is pretty crazy around Johnson, with some thinking he could pretty quickly become one of the best quarterbacks in college football. He is just a true sophomore, and skills sometimes take some time to translate. Still, his collection of talents is rare, and the Wildcats might not miss Howard as much as we think.
The Big 12 is also going to be wide open this season with the losses of Oklahoma and Texas. The Wildcats have a good chance of winning the conference after a 9-4 record last season. They still have a good defense and superstar running back DJ Giddens. That will ease the pressure on Johnson, and he could just exceed expectations by being himself.