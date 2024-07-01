Power Ranking top 30 quarterbacks in college football this season
By Nick Villano
25. Preston Stone, SMU Mustangs
There are a ton of rumblings around Preston Stone that he can already be one of the best quarterbacks in college football. Some say he could play his way into some 2025 NFL Draft hype. That seems extreme at this point, but give the devil his due. Stone is talented from head to toe.
Speaking of toes, well more specifically legs, Stone is coming off a broken fibula that he suffered at the end of last season. That is an intense injury that happened late last season. It’s hard to think he’d be 100 percent to start Week 1, but he’s already returned to practice and participated in the spring practices. So, the assumption is it won’t bother him too much, but that’s better seen and not heard.
Despite the injury, he still had 3,197 yards, 28 touchdowns, and just 6 interceptions last season. He’s clearly a playmaker, even when considering this was a Group of Five team before this season. There will be upgraded competition and more travel in the ACC, but that will only give Stone more opportunities to get in front of new audiences.
SMU even has a chance to rectify its bowl loss to Boston College, which Stone missed with his leg injury. They play on Nov. 16. At that point, we’ll know so much more about Stone and who he becomes as a quarterback. We do like the package, but he needs to prove the leg injury won’t linger.