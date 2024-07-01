Power Ranking top 30 quarterbacks in college football this season
By Nick Villano
17. Will Rogers, Washington Huskies
We want our quarterbacks to show they can overcome adversity. Well, we’re pretty confident to say Will Rogers has faced about as much controversy as any. He was dominating at Mississippi State under Mike Leach and his Air Raid offense. It seemed like Rogers would eventually push for NFL prospects even if he didn’t transfer to a different school. Then, Mike Leach unfortunately passed away. The next coach, despite saying differently, installed a new pro-style offense that didn’t click with Rogers. Then, he got injured and his time with the Bulldogs was done.
After a recruiting process in the transfer portal, Rogers decided to go to Washington to succeed Michael Penix Jr. After tying his hand to Kalen DeBoer, then the coach at Washington, he was given the head coaching position at Alabama, succeeding Nick Saban. Rogers once again opened his transfer process, but he re-committed to Washington after speaking with new head coach Jedd Fisch.
He is looking for an offense that suits his needs, and Fisch’s Arizona offense seems to be it. There, Fisch threw the ball as much as 75 percent of the time. That’s unheard of in college football, but it worked for previous Washington regimes. Rogers has posted nine games of 400+ yards passing, so he can handle the added emphasis on throwing.
This is an important season for Rogers, who is trying to show he is a premier QB in the NCAA. Of course, this ranking doesn’t reflect that just yet. Rogers has every tool you can imagine, but he has a new offense with new weapons he has to direct. This will be an interesting season for him.