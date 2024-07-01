Power Ranking top 30 quarterbacks in college football this season
By Nick Villano
16. Brady Cook, Missouri Tigers
Brady Cook showed some flashes in his sophomore season, putting up 2,724 yards and 20 total touchdowns with just seven interceptions. It was the start of something great. There were some bumps, as the Tigers finished the season just 6-7 with a loss in the Gasparilla Bowl to finish it off. Still, there were glimpses that showed Missouri was on the right track.
Last season, Cook’s junior season, he went off. He had more than 3,300 yards and 21 touchdowns. He went 325 consecutive pass attempts without an interception, breaking Andre Woodson’s SEC record. He didn’t throw another interception for 40 more attempts, finally seeing the streak broken in October against LSU. Cook drove an incredible offense, and he finished the season with an 11-2 record, a win in the Cotton Bowl, and ranking eighth in the final AP rankings.
Missouri doesn’t have the same roster as other SEC schools, but Cook has been able to get the most out of the roster around him. Luther Burden is returning at wide receiver, and their connection might get even better than last season. It was such a surprise seeing Missouri play this well, but now there are expectations. Can Cook do it again now that everyone’s got eyes on him?
Unlike many on this list, Cook doesn’t live off his talent alone. Don’t get us wrong, Cook is an incredible athlete. However, he wins games and makes throws based more on his tenacity and preparation. That’s not going away. What he lacks in arm strength he makes up for in decision-making. That will continue, even if Missouri slightly falls off after an insane season.