Power Ranking top 30 quarterbacks in college football this season
By Nick Villano
15. DJ Uiagalelei, Florida State Seminoles
We are going to be higher, maybe much higher, than others on DJ Uiagalelei. The former heir apparent to Trevor Lawrence at Clemson, there was clearly a need to change places for Uiagalelei. After three seasons at Clemson, including a pretty good statistical season in 2022, Uiagalelei went to Oregon State. The pressure was cut in half. He was able to focus on football, and he just needed to prove he could throw the ball there instead of taking his team to multiple National Championships.
After revamping his value, he’s transferred again, this time to Florida State. These aren’t Clemson-level expectations, but Uiagalelei will have to play well or the pressure will be on. He was a desired commodity in the portal, deciding to take a team with National Championship aspirations after losing Jordan Travis late last season. So, maybe these are huge expectations after all.
While this is a former five-star quarterback who dominated the high school game and was expected to do the same on the next level, he still has to earn his job this offseason. Brock Glenn is not a bad quarterback himself, but the talent of Uiagalelei is going to overcome. He will win this job, and then the race is on.
Uiagalelei will be playing with a revamped receiver room, but this is still more talent than he had at OSU. His offensive line is fantastic, which is good after he started prioritizing getting the ball downfield at Oregon State. His 8.4 yards per attempt were much more than the 6.6 YPA he finished his Clemson career with. We expect him to bring a high-powered arm to the Florida State offense.