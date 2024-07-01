Power Ranking top 30 quarterbacks in college football this season
By Nick Villano
14. Kaidon Salter, Liberty Flames
This one was honestly really hard to rank. Kaidon Salter was incredible for Liberty last season, but when he finally got a chance to prove he wasn’t just another great Group of Five quarterback with limited upside, he got destroyed. In the Fiesta Bowl against Oregon, Salter and Liberty lost 45-6. It’s one of the most lopsided losses in bowl history. Many thought he would look for an opportunity elsewhere, finding a place where he can set a path to the NFL. Instead, he removed his name from the transfer portal and returned to Liberty.
There will be a lot of conversation around dual threats on this list, but Salter is in a conversation all his own. He broke 1,000 yards rushing and added 12 touchdowns. Add that to his 32 touchdowns through the air, and Salter looked like a big fish in a small pond. Will he be hurt by returning to that small pond? At this point, we expect another insane season.
This is a former four-star recruit who was supposed to take over under center for the Tennessee Volunteers. No reason to get too in the weeds about what happened there, but his redemption tour at Liberty went about as good as it can minus the bowl game. How can he possibly find value in a sequel?
They have to dominate this season. Looking at their schedule, even with a new coaching staff, Liberty should be favored to win every game. If Salter does that and then redeems himself in a bowl game, then he could truly get some NFL looks.