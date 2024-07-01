Power Ranking top 30 quarterbacks in college football this season
By Nick Villano
12. Drew Allar, Penn State Nittany Lions
We can already tell the Nittany Lions fans are upset with this ranking. Penn Staters are hoping they have their first Heisman Trophy winner since John Cappelletti won the award back in 1952. There has been a host of great players in Happy Valley, but they fall short of being the best players in college football. Does Drew Allar have a chance to be that? He sure does, but so does almost everyone on this list.
One thing that Allar seems to have in his corner is his passion for football. He seems obsessed with getting better, working harder, building chemistry, and overall just becoming the best possible football player. That will pay dividends under James Franklin, and it should add value in the new era of Big Ten football.
Last season wasn’t Allar’s best showing, but Penn State has immense belief in how good he could be. That’s why they brought in former Kansas offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki. He can build an offense around Allar’s best traits, and he just has to work hard and deliver on his demands.
With so many departures from the Big Ten, Allar is going to be one of the best in the conference immediately. He’s also built to be a star quarterback, standing at almost 6-foot-6 and north of 220 pounds. He can confidently stand in the pocket and make throws. If he can build on the successes of last season, he should be able to keep growing under this offense.