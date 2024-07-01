Power Ranking top 30 quarterbacks in college football this season
By Nick Villano
13. Will Howard, Ohio State Buckeyes
There are so many championship-level schools with new quarterbacks, but this one might have the most eyes on it. After Michigan won the National Championship last season, Ohio State under Ryan Day is looking to take back what was once theirs. This is the rivalry in college football, and Ohio State needs to re-establish its dominance on the game. If they don’t, Day may not be there in 2025.
In comes former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard. He’s an incredibly talented thrower who was in the high-powered offenses of the Big 12. There’s not much defense being played, but he still stood out for his ability. His arm strength is up there with anyone, and that will be important with new five-star-plus wide receiver Jeremiah Smith coming in. The Buckeyes are replacing Marvin Harrison Jr. with a player who has the potential to be even better.
Howard is going into his final college season no matter what. He is out of eligibility, but he did consider going straight to the NFL Draft. Instead, he decided to do his best to grow his draft stock, and there were few better options than Columbus.
Except for Kyle McCord, OSU quarterbacks tend to have a simple path to NFL starting status. Justin Fields, CJ Stroud, and Dwayne Haskins were all first-round picks. Howard could build his profile while helping Ohio State take back the Big Ten.