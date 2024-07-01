Power Ranking top 30 quarterbacks in college football this season
By Nick Villano
10. Cameron Rising, Utah Utes
Cameron Rising is one of the many players taking advantage of the COVID rules that allow players to grab extra years of eligibility. He’s coming off a major knee injury that allowed him to redshirt in 2023. This is after he was named the Pac-12 Championship MVP, beating Caleb Williams and USC 47-24. He put up 310 yards and three touchdowns in the biggest moment of his college career. Then, he suffered that devastating left knee injury in the Rose Bowl against Penn State.
The injury derailed all plans for Rising, whether that be during his senior season or his plans beyond college football. He chose to come back for a seventh year.
Rising is high on a list of incredible quarterbacks despite the knee injury because he truly is coming off two superstar seasons. This isn’t a player who we expect to build off what he’s already done. This is a player who already has a first-team All-Pac 12 under his belt. This was a highly touted quarterback who came out of high school at the same time as Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields, so it’s about time we see the finished product.
Utah is joining the Big 12 this season, and while that means more travel, it also means bigger opportunities to go crazy on the scoreboard. Rising has to salivate at the thought of some of the matchups. With Oklahoma and Texas gone, it also gives him a chance to lay a foundation for Utah to dominate the conference for years to come. He’s truly in a great position to succeed after the knee injury.