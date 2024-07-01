Power Ranking top 30 quarterbacks in college football this season
By Nick Villano
9. Cameron Ward, Miami Hurricanes
Now we are getting into the elite quarterbacks of this 2024 season. While any of the previous 21 quarterbacks could turn dominant, there are certain expectations for the top nine, and truly most of these spots are interchangeable. Cameron Ward could very easily become the best quarterback in college football. The Miami Hurricane is insanely competitive, and he lets that drive him in practice which leads to better play when it matters.
Ward brings a certain energy to the position. Yes, you want all of your quarterbacks to be a leader, but this comes off as different. This is more than just practicing hard and expecting the team to follow your lead. Ward is looking to actually lead them, and the team is responding in kind.
Ward approaches the Coral Gables campus after spending the last two seasons at Washington State where he threw for 61 touchdowns and hit over 7,000 yards. Those are Looney Tunes numbers for a college quarterback. It seems like that would be hard to replicate in the ACC, but the Hurricanes have a trick up their sleeve.
They are running an offense under coordinator Shannon Dawson that is almost identical to the Air Raid offense he ran at WSU. Playing with this level of talent in that offense should lead to cuckoo numbers from a player already looking at a positive draft grade.