Power Ranking top 30 quarterbacks in college football this season
By Nick Villano
8. Jalon Daniels, Kansas Jayhawks
A Kansas Jayhawks quarterback in the top 10? In this economy? Jalon Daniels showed last season that this isn’t the typical Kansas team that’s just happy to be cashing their Power Five check. This is a team hoping to compete for a Big 12 title. They want to play on New Year’s Day. Kansas wants the football program to be as good as the basketball program, and it will be Jalon Daniels who brings them there.
Daniels put the world on notice when he threw for 544 yards and five touchdowns in the 2022 Liberty Bowl against Arkansas. He kept the Jayhawks in the game as it bled into three overtimes. There are few players in the NCAA that are as talented as Daniels.
After receiving preseason Big 12 Player of the Year honors last year, injuries did limit his stat line. He missed the opener with a back injury, and then he would go on to miss time throughout the season. Still, Kansas played very well under coach Lance Leopold. So now they were able to build a foundation while he was out.
Daniels is a dangerous player in the best possible way. He can do everything. He’ll outrun your cornerbacks. He'll throw over the top of your defense. As long as he's on the field, he's going to dominate it.