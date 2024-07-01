Power Ranking top 30 quarterbacks in college football this season
By Nick Villano
7. Noah Fifita, Arizona Wildcats
In his first season as the starter, Noah Fifita was incredible. He threw for 26 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. This includes a ridiculous 527 yards in their rivalry game against Arizona State and more than 350 yards against Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. At one point, Fifita faced ranked teams in six of seven weeks (with the seventh being a hyped-up Colorado team). He beat four of them, including 11th-ranked Oregon State in an absolute thriller.
Fifita made a name for himself, playing huge when the game called for it. To have the type of schedule Fifita had in his very first season makes it hard to succeed. That didn’t matter here, as Fifita constantly played above his head.
Unlike many on this list, Fifita doesn’t have the look of a dominant quarterback. He stands at just 5-foot-10, but that hasn’t stopped him from becoming a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate. Of course, a lot must go in his favor for him to win such a prestigious award while playing at the University of Arizona, but crazier things have happened.
This is a player many thought could be a career backup in the NCAA. He was credited with helping recruit other players from his high school, including five-star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, but it ended up being the best decision this coaching staff made. Now, he looks to solidify himself as the best quarterback in program history.