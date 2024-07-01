Power Ranking top 30 quarterbacks in college football this season
By Nick Villano
6. Jaxton Dart, Ole Miss Rebels
Sometimes we just see something click with terrific talents. That’s what happened with Jaxson Dart last season under Lane Kiffin. It was like a ticking clock that hits an alarm. After throwing 11 interceptions in 2022, frustrating many on the offensive staff, he dropped that number to five in 2023. On top of that, he increased his yards, yards per attempt (a ridiculous 9.4), and touchdowns. He was always talented and had positive stats, but last year was on another level.
Dart is coming off an 11-win season, and the expectations are sky high for 2024. We don’t want to call it championship or bust, but if Ole Miss followed up last season’s performance with anything less than a top 15 finish would devastate fans. Truly, the Rebels need to make the College Football Playoff to live up to the expectations now that it’s expanded to 12 teams.
An underrated part of last season was how proficient he became as a runner. His yards went WAY down, but he ran for eight scores. The season prior, he might have run for more than 600 yards, but he could not get the ball in the end zone (finishing with just one rushing score). Adding this element to his arsenal in the red zone has really helped the Ole Miss offense.
Truly, Dart is coming in to be one of the best quarterbacks in college football, lead his team to an SEC and National Championship, and build a profile that’s good enough for the NFL.