Power Ranking top 30 quarterbacks in college football this season
By Nick Villano
5. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
Since Tim Tebow, we haven’t had a college quarterback with as many eyes on his weekly performance as Shedeur Sanders. The son of NFL Hall of Famer and his head coach Deion Sanders, Shedeur is looking to build on a statistically great but overall disappointing first season in Boulder. This is a five-star athlete who is getting buzz as the possible number-one overall pick in the NFL draft.
After last season’s upset of national runner-up TCU, many thought Colorado was here to stay. Sanders was legitimately an insane talent who should be able to lift up a flawed offensive roster, and there was something in that secret sauce that had everyone enthralled. Well, most of you know what happened last season. The expectations were too much, Colorado saw losses come in bunches, and the season came apart at the seams.
Sanders is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the game. No amount of nepotism can take that away from him. He was a five-star recruit before he joined his father’s coaching venture. It’s why he is getting legitimate NFL hype. He has an uphill battle to climb because Colorado’s roster is still one of the worst in the newly joined Big 12, but it has to be a little better than last season.
Even with everything that went wrong, one would expect Sanders to make mistakes (even if they aren’t his fault). That’s not really the case. Despite being asked to throw his team back into games basically on a weekly basis, Sanders threw just three interceptions last season. That kind of efficiency is why he’s a top-five quarterback in the country.