Power Ranking top 30 quarterbacks in college football this season
By Nick Villano
4. Jalen Milroe, Alabama Crimson Tide
It’s a whole new world in Tuscaloosa as Nick Saban said goodbye to dealing with the new college football world and left the Alabama Crimson Tide in the process. Alabama did not hesitate to hire a fantastic coach, nabbing former University of Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer. One of the reasons we imagine DeBoer is excited to coach at Alabama, besides the prestige, championship expectations, and of course, the money, is quarterback Jalen Milroe.
Milroe was patient in waiting for his shot, sitting behind Bryce Young for two years. He didn’t waste any time, putting up more than 2,800 yards and 23 touchdowns. Milroe’s numbers won’t jump off the page, but that’s due to the offense he was running. Saban wanted to rely more and more on the run game, even in obviously passing situations. He had close to 100 fewer attempts than Young did in 2022.
That won’t happen under DeBoer. As we saw with Michael Penix Jr., this offense is going to build off every strength that Milroe possesses. He’s especially going to love his creativity, giving him options to create an offense in the huddle if the defenses don’t fit the current scheme. He also has this ability to change his throwing motion while losing none of the velocity on the ball.
As with many great college quarterbacks Bs, Milroe is a dual threat, but he has one thing many other quarterbacks don’t. While his straight-line speed is impressive, it’s his ability to cut and miss tackles that have him standing above the rest.