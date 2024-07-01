Power Ranking top 30 quarterbacks in college football this season
By Nick Villano
3. Quinn Ewers
Texas Longhorns
Truly, the top five can go in any order depending on who you ask. The top four are qualified to win the National Championship based on their previous performances and current rosters. Most of these players were expected to be here from the start of scouting. However, Quinn Ewers had a different journey. Most thought a certain “Manning” would be in this spot by this point, but Ewers played so well that he’s propelled himself as the undoubted starter for the University of Texas.
Ewers has this unique profile that shows he can really sling the deep ball. Analysts can tell he loves finding guys deep and hitting them for huge chunks of yardage, sometimes even for touchdowns. At the same time, he could work a little on his short passing game as an outlet, which usually can come with time and opportunity.
Meanwhile, Ewers has Texas as a legit championship contender due to his field vision. He seems to know where every receiver is at all times and who should be open when. He’s very rarely surprised on the field, and he’s even able to time his throws so he avoids hits and sacks. All of this is assisted by his quick release, which might be the quickest in college football.
The expectations are as high as Texas has seen in decades. Even the Colt McCoy days didn’t see Texas fans basically demanding a championship like this, but Ewers has them in a frenzy. This is a fantastic story of success, and it appears Ewers will take Texas on one more run before heading to the NFL.