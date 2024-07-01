Power Ranking top 30 quarterbacks in college football this season
By Nick Villano
27. Seth Henigan, Memphis Tigers
Seth Henigan has very quietly been amazing for three seasons in Memphis. He’s basically started since he came on campus, and he’s going into his senior year in 2024. How does he find an encore after more than 10,000 career yards, 79 touchdowns and fewer than 30 interceptions over three seasons?
Henigan has grown in his time in Memphis despite having pretty similar stat lines each year. He’s learning how to play the game to win, and he’s a marvel in that he didn’t try to find greener grass away from Memphis.
In a day and age when there’s a much clearer divide between “Power Five” and “Group of Five” because of the money invested internally and externally into the programs, it’s refreshing to learn of a quarterback who is satisfied where they are.
Henigan is looking to end his college career with some hardware. He throws a profecient deep ball, which could lead to a conference win for Memphis and postseason awards from the AAC. Despite his stats and consistency, he’s failed to win first-team AAC. It feels like the red carpet is being laid out for him to do it this season.