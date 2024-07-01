Power Ranking top 30 quarterbacks in college football this season
By Nick Villano
28. Conner Weigman, Texas A&M Aggies
Connor Weigman had a strange season in the Bobby Petrino offense with Texas A&M last season. We know he has the ability to get the ball downfield, but it didn’t happen that often. Instead, the Aggies focused on getting the ball to receivers and tight ends quickly, leading to short throws in tight windows. Weigman was able to deliver as tasked, but we expect a little different in 2024.
Texas A&M focused on YAC yardage last season, getting the ball to receivers with a chance to dart up the field. It’s not a bad strategy on the surface, but it has a ceiling if there’s no threat deep. Teams will let you attempt the “death by a thousand cuts” strategy, but it doesn’t have a high likelihood of success.
Still, there are some worries with this offense now that Jimbo Fisher has been let go. However, looking at this glass half full, Weigman might need this change to unleash his talent. He’s a mobile quarterback who can launch the ball downfield with consistency. Let him do all of that.
The big issue is, once again, injuries. Weigman looked stellar in the first four games last year, but then he didn’t play another after suffering a foot injury. That’s why this ranking is so low, as he’s still technically fighting for his job again. We do expect him to win it, but there is still a question of whether he can.