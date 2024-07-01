Power Ranking top 30 quarterbacks in college football this season
By Nick Villano
29. Haynes King, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Haynes King was once a Texas A&M recruit who saw injuries and lack of opportunity force him to transfer elsewhere. He decided to go to a place that had less on the line, choosing to go to Georgia Tech before last season. King showed he really did deserve a shot, throwing for 2,842 and 27 touchdowns. He also threw for 16 interceptions, something we’d hope he could corral this season.
Some say that King is flying under the radar this season, and we tend to agree. Even if these rankings appear too low, he has another opportunity to prove himself. Honestly, Tech has an outside chance to make noise in the ACC, which would only help King's profile.
The 2023 ACC leader in touchdown passes also runs the ball well. He had more than 600 yards on the ground and five touchdowns rushing. There aren’t many dual threats who play with the same consistency at both as King. Again, we understand his turnovers were a problem, but his propensity for taking chances will improve once he learns better decision-making. We assume that work is happening this offseason.
Many of his interceptions came in bulk (he threw them out of games like the Boston College matchup and against Clemson) and they were the result of forcing something. Whether it was a missed assignment or throwing into triple coverage, these are easy fixes. As with everyone, he could be in the top 20 by the end of September.