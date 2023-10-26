Predicting 5 major college football upsets still to come in the 2023 season
Keep an eye on these five college football games as ones where major upsets could really happen.
By John Buhler
There will only be one champion at the end of the season. But for us to even think about getting to that point in early to mid-January, somebody you did not see coming was going to have to upset someone of note. With there being five weeks left in the college football regular season, I have a surprise for you! I could be a total idiot with this, but right now, these teams are all going down, bruh!
What you have to understand is that there is no boring week in college football. The ones that are super-hyped up can disappoint occasionally, but it is always the week when you think it will be nothing but chalk becomes anything but that. Some of these losses could, and probably will, happen. Of course, there are others we cannot get our minds around potentially occurring at this point in time.
So what I am going to do for you today is to look at one game each week the rest of the way as possible upset specials. Admittedly, a lot can and will change between now and Selection Sunday, but what is the fun in knowing everything? Are there plenty of other games where potential upsets could occur? Oh, totally, but these are the ones I think have a strong possibility of actually happening, folks.
To the five teams in question, y'all are on upset alert, dawg... Here is to being wrong if I am not right!
Week 9: No. 11 Oregon State Beavers at Arizona Wildcats
Although there are a few teams on upset alert in Week 9, I think this is a really bad spot for Jonathan Smith's No. 11 Oregon State Beavers. They are 6-1 on the season with their lone loss being to Pacific Northwest Step Brother Washington State in Pullman by three points. While I had this team at the start of the year finishing as Pac-12 runner-ups this year, they are going to fall to Arizona in Tucson.
While there might not be a ton of foliage in Tucson, Jedd Fisch's Wildcats have done a great job of hiding in the tall grass this season, waiting for the right time to strike. Fisch has recruited marvelously at U of A. With Noah Fifita taking over at quarterback, the Wildcats have become one of the most fun teams to watch and follow along with in major college football. Arizona is already 4-3 on the season.
To me, I would take the Wildcats at home outright to win a high-scoring affair over the Beavers because I actually trust the inexperienced Fifita over yesterday's news that is Clemson transfer D.J. Uiagalelei. This would be a massive win for Arizona to get to 5-3 on the season. Oregon State cannot overlook this team or the Beavers will see their chances of making the College Football Playoff end.
It may be in the last viewing window of the weekend, but you are not going to want to miss this game!