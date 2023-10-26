Predicting 5 major college football upsets still to come in the 2023 season
Keep an eye on these five college football games as ones where major upsets could really happen.
By John Buhler
Week 13: No. 3 Ohio State at No. 2 Michigan
As it is with anything, a lot can change in the course of a week. At the start of the year, I had Michigan playing my alma mater Georgia in the national championship game. That could conceivably be the title bout anyway, but no team is more hated across the Power Five right now than Michigan. Not Georgia, not Alabama. Michigan. And nobody hates Michigan more than THE Ohio State Buckeyes.
This year's installment of The Game may be in The Big House, but maybe the Wolverines will not be able to steal the Buckeyes' signs this year? Admittedly, Michigan is a damn good team to begin with, but so is this Ohio State roster. If the Buckeyes play with composure and a little more fire in their bellies, that might be enough to "steal" one from the Wolverines in Ann Arbor Thanksgiving Weekend.
So yes, this game might end up sending Ohio State to the Big Ten Championship over Michigan as the last undefeated team in the league. I would trust for the Buckeyes to clean whoever comes out of the Big Ten West's clock in Indianapolis. Although I would argue Michigan has the more complete team, on any given Saturday, you can see one rival beat another to absolutely ruin their great season.
It would be poetic to see Ryan Day end Jim Harbaugh's Michigan career with a win in The Big House.