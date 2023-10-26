Predicting 5 major college football upsets still to come in the 2023 season
Keep an eye on these five college football games as ones where major upsets could really happen.
By John Buhler
Week 12: No. 7 Texas at Iowa State
I was not going to include Texas as a potential candidate to get upset again this season, but the Quinn Ewers injury has me thinking the Longhorns are going to drop at least one more before the end of the year. While the Kansas State game coming up could be prime for an upset special, keep an eye on the road date in Week 12 vs. Matt Campbell's Iowa State Cyclones. After a slow start, they are feeling it.
Some of this may have to do with the gambling suspensions knocking the entire roster down a peg. Now in year two post-Brock Purdy in Ames, the Cyclones are more like the program they have been for the better part of the Campbell tenure than not. Throughout most of his time in Ames, Iowa State has been a top-four Big 12 program, right around where Texas has been. Texas could get got here.
While I would still put my money on Texas getting to Arlington over Iowa State, this could be the game that prevents Texas from truly being back, even if the Longhorns were to win the Big 12 title bout in a Red River rematch with OU. It is all about making the playoff for Texas, but Iowa State has built a reputation as a giant killer of sorts in Big 12 play. We know how things go in Ames later in the season.
It might be Cupcake Week across the Power Five, but there are no cupcakes to be had in the Big 12.