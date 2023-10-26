Predicting 5 major college football upsets still to come in the 2023 season
Keep an eye on these five college football games as ones where major upsets could really happen.
By John Buhler
Week 11: No. 13 Utah Utes at No. 5 Washington Huskies
Per usual, the Pac-12 will always find new and creative ways to cannibalize itself. Regardless of what happens on Saturday in Salt Lake City between the Ducks and Utes, I think there is a very strong possibility Utah hands Washington its first loss of the season in Week 11, assuming the Huskies do not drop a game before then... Either way, Utah plays a style of football that actually travels quite well.
Given Utah's defensive-minded nature under their longtime head coach Kyle Whittingham, you can envision a scenario where he throws a wrench into Kalen DeBoer's passing-centric, aerial attack and tries to see if the Huskies can beat them at home with the ground game. Washington may have the highest ceiling of any team in the league, but keep in mind who has won the last two league titles...
Could this be a preview of the final Pac-12 Championship Game? It wouldn't shock me. Although I think Oregon State having the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Utes will likely get the Beavers to Las Vegas over them, I would be foolish to cross off the Utes entirely once again. As long as Whittingham is in SLC, then I will be a big believer in the Utes. Washington should be on serious upset alert here.
Almost every week, we have a great game on tap in the Pac-12, as this one in Week 11 is no different.