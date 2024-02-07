Predicting each MLB division winner in 2024 just weeks before spring training
Spring training is just around the corner, which means it's almost time to make predictions for the 2024 season. Here is how we see each division race shaking out
By Curt Bishop
The 2023 MLB season was a treat, but now it's time to move on and prepare for the 2024 season.
Last year, it was the Texas Rangers who emerged victorious and claimed their first-ever World Series title. They'll look to defend that title as the new season approaches.
But with the new season on the way, it's almost time to start making predictions and discuss our expectations. Spring training is just a week away, and the excitement is palpable.
In this piece, we will be predicting the winner of each MLB division and each division winner's outlook for the 2024 campaign.
AL East prediction: Baltimore Orioles
It had been a quiet offseason for the Baltimore Orioles, until last week.
With just weeks to spare before spring training, Baltimore finally made a big move to separate themselves from the rest of the AL East, acquiring Corbin Burnes from the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Orioles won 101 games last season and had the best record in the American League. But their biggest weakness, that being their lack of a true ace was exposed in the ALDS when they were swept by the eventual World Series champion Rangers.
Burnes can now lead their young pitching staff and guide them back to October.
On the offensive side, the Orioles have reigning Rookie of the Year Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, Cedric Mullins, Ryan Mountcastle, Anthony Santander, and Jordan Westburg.
In addition to Burnes, the Orioles signed Craig Kimbrel, boosting a pitching staff that includes Felix Bautista, Kyle Bradish, and Grayson Rodriguez. Baltimore has a strong mix of veterans and young stars that should keep them competitive in 2024.